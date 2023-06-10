News Udinese – The point on the national teams / Ten called up

Udinese’s season is over, but the season for all Juventus players is not yet. Here are the latest on their engagements

Udinese’s season it ended last Sunday with the defeat against Max Allegri’s bianconeri. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team broke ranks and freed its players, but in the end, however, not all of them have already left for their respective holidays. Indeed, several are busy with their national teams for at least one more week even if everything could increase over the next few days and also due to the trend that certain nations could have. The first still busy with the Azzurrini is Simone Pafundi. This Sunday what appears to be the last game of the season will take place for him. This is the final of the under 20 world championship. A competition in which he was the protagonist thanks to his incredible plays such as the penalty under seven a few days ago. Not only Pafundi, we also see the other players engaged with their respective countries.

The second Italian to have been called by an under is Destiny Udogie. This year there will be the under 21 European Championships and he will be one of the special observers who will try to lead Italy to an excellent result. Beto is also busy in the coming weeks. A new cycle has begun in Portugal and as a result all players will be scrutinized.

All the others — Jaka Bijol and Sandi Lovric are the cornerstones of Slovenia and consequently their call-up is almost obvious. Let us also not forget another obvious call, that of Serbia for Lazar Samardzic. Finally there are Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah who are pivots for the Irish under national teams and barring unforeseen circumstances the call should also come for them. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the outgoing market. Two companies interested in the Brazilian footballer Walace. It will be a really difficult market duel, but Udinese have every intention of defending their client. Here are the teams that are serious << See also Iran has enriched uranium to levels just below what is needed to create a nuclear weapon

June 10 – 12:52

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

