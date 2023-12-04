Nicaragua withdraws its ambassador from Argentina

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega announced on December 4 the withdrawal of the Nicaraguan ambassador to Argentina, Carlos Midence, in preparation for the upcoming inauguration of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei. Milei, a far-right politician, openly challenges socialist regimes like Ortega’s.

A press release signed by Foreign Minister Denis Moncada stated, “Given the installation and takeover of a new government in the Republic of Argentina, an inauguration that will take place on December 10, and in the face of repeated statements and expressions from the new rulers, the government of unity and national reconciliation of Nicaragua has proceeded to withdraw his ambassador, fellow writer and communicator Carlos Midence.”

The note added that this mandate becomes effective immediately, before Milei takes office on December 10. Officials appointed by Milei have made it clear that they have excluded Ortega from invitations to the inauguration ceremony, as well as the presidents of Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran. Milei has also stated that he will not promote relations with communist countries like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, and China.

After the victory of Javier Milei in Argentina was confirmed, Ortega and his wife and co-ruler, Rosario Murillo, sent greetings to the Argentine people and congratulated the new president through an official message. The message expressed, “In correspondence with the decision of the Argentine people to elect their president, we congratulate the elected president, Javier Milei, with our wishes for the well-being of the noble Argentine families.”

Carlos Midence, the writer who spent almost two years as the Nicaraguan ambassador to Argentina, was appointed in March 2022. He held this position after the appointment of ambassador to Spain was withdrawn amid diplomatic tensions.