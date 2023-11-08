Nicolas Maduro’s Consultative Referendum on Essequibo Territory: Controversy and Risk of Political Implications

“Government Initiates Consultative Referendum Campaign on Essequibo”

The government’s campaign for Nicolas Maduro’s consultative referendum on the Essequibo territory began on Monday, November 6, amidst concerns and objections from various stakeholders. The referendum, scheduled for December 3, 2023, has raised doubts and skepticism regarding the questions posed for the consultation.

Questions 3 and 5 have come under scrutiny by experts and the Guyana government, with concerns that they could have negative impacts on the territorial dispute and the trial currently being followed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ summoned Venezuela and Guyana on November 14, and the ongoing trial will require Venezuela to deliver its countermemorial (arguments) on April 8, 2024.

The doubts and criticisms surrounding the consultative referendum have led to divided opinions on whether to vote “yes,” “no,” or abstain. International experts warn that a “yes” vote could give the government a blank check to abandon the judicial process before the ICJ, which could have severe consequences for the territorial dispute. There are also concerns about question 5, which proposes the creation of the Guayana Esequiba State and an accelerated plan for the comprehensive care of the territory’s population.

Experts argue that the solution to the territorial dispute lies in defending the Essequibo territory in the Court, with a strong team of jurists and experts rather than through a referendum. The ICJ will decide based on evidence presented to it, and a weak defense could lead to an unfavorable ruling for Venezuela.

As the government continues its campaign for the consultative referendum, concerns about its implications and the potential ramifications for the territorial dispute persist. Stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation as the referendum date approaches.