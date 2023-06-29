night of clashes and 150 arrests – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) At least 150 people have been arrested by French police after the second night of clashes that occurred after a 17-year-old was shot dead by a police officer in the suburb of Nanterre. “A night of unbearable violence against the symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations set on fire or attacked. 150 arrests”. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter, expressing “support for the police, gendarmes and firefighters who bravely face” the situation. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023 , 08:32 am

