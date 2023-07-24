Nikola can’t, but the best teammate from Denver wants to: the Canadian signed a contract – he’s always there for the national team! | Sport

Denver fans will watch only half of the league’s best tandem at the World Cup – Nikola Jokić is not going with Serbia, and Džamal Murray is leading Canada!

Nikola Jokić’s decision to miss another summer in the national team and not play for Serbia at the World Cup in late August and early September caused numerous comments. During Sunday and Monday, there were many who expressed their opinion about the decision of the best NBA player, and many remembered the move made by his teammate Jamal Murray!

While Nikola Jokić refuses Serbia’s invitation to be part of the national team for the fourth time, Jamal Murray will lead his Canada at Mundobasket and that after signed a contract with the federation! The Canadian Basketball Association announced at the end of May 2022 that a contract had been signed with the 14 best players, who “autographed” themselves to be available to the national team from that moment until the end of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024!

Among others, the three-year contract was signed by the great guard Jamal Murray, who after coming out of injury in the NBA had an equally difficult season as Nikola Jokic. During the regular part of the season and the championship playoffs, he was the second best player of the Nuggets, had an exceptional effort on the way to the trophy and is ready to submit to the national team.

The Canadians thought of everything, so a three-year plan was made during the World Cup qualifiers. He meant that the best players commit to being in the national team – even when they are injured, they should report to the training camp – and then to first secure a place in the World Championship and then the Olympic Games! There, say the Canadians, they have a chance for a medal, as their national team is getting better and better…

It should also be noted that at this year’s World Basketball Championship, the Canadians will have an extremely strong team and a large number of NBA players. Spanish expert Jordi Fernandez announced the list of 18 players he is counting on, and on it there are 10 players from the strongest basketball league.

