The two-time MVP of the NBA is now the first coach of the team from Colorado.

Izvor: Twitter/katywinge/printscreen

Nikola Jokic continues with impressive games in the NBA league – i he recorded a triple-double performance against Memphis, and fans who closely follow the best league in the world noticed an unusual situation. During a time-out in the Western Conference derby, Nikola took complete control of the team!

The Serbian center even took a board on which he drew actions for his teammates, and they listened to him carefully so that a few seconds later they would know what he planned to play on the field. We are sure that Denver would be competitive in the NBA even if Jokić was entrusted with a role in the coaching staff, since there are not many players in the USA who read the opponent’s game better than him, but also organize their team’s game. Check out what his timeout looks like:

A glimpse into one of the Nuggets huddles tonight. Jokić takes the whiteboard and talks with his teammates. This is just a little clip of it, but this is leadership.pic.twitter.com/kBc8qm6aJd — Katy Winge (@katywinge)March 4, 2023

After another victory in the NBA league, the Denver Nuggets are very close to finishing the league part of the season as the first ranked team in the West. They currently have a record of 45-19 and are convincingly in first place. Their closest companion is Memphis, who won thanks to Jokic’s new triple-double, but the Grizzlies are quite far behind with a score of 38-24. As there are only 18 games left for the team from Colorado until the end of the league part of the season, it seems that they will not lose this advantage…