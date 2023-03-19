Michael Porter Jr. almost hurt Nikola Jokić after a dunk, so he revealed what he said to him then.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter/Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić recorded a triple-double in the victory against Brooklyn (108:102), and in that game he could have been injured by a teammate. Michael Porter Jr. made a spectacular dunk. After a miss by the Serbian center, he caught the ball and almost “broke the hoop”. After that move Nikola grabbed his head, you could see that it was very painful.

This was exactly one of the topics Porter talked about after the meeting. He was the most effective actor of the duel with 28 points. However, that dunk was the move of the game. “Did I apologize to him? Anyway, I just told him – to your head, guy” Michael said and started to laugh.

Porter junior (28, 9sk), Jokić (22, 17sk, 10as) and Džamal Murray (25, 8as) gave a total of 75 points in this match. “We knew it wasn’t over even when we had 20 points, we had to stay ready and close the match. It’s not easy to guard us when all three of us play like that, it was nice to win on the road against a team that plays this well. As far as my game is concerned, I have improved defensively, my shots and the shots of the whole team will not go in all the time, if we want the title we have to play well defensively,” Porter concluded.