The son of an 87-year-old, who died in September 2022 eight months after the third corona vaccination, failed with a claim for damages at the Ravensburg district court. He wanted to win a sum of 22,500 euros. However, according to the judges’ reasoning, the son did not say anything about his father’s specific health impairments as a result of the vaccinations.

Amount of 7,500 euros is required for each vaccination Monetary compensation is not required simply for the pricking of the needle and the introduction of the vaccine, even if effective consent was not given. The son had sued a general practitioner who had vaccinated the senior against Corona in June and July 2021 and then again in January 2022. According to the court, the plaintiff, as his father’s heir, asserted that there was no or at most insufficient information before the vaccinations. The consent given by his father is therefore invalid. The plaintiff imagined a compensation of 7,500 euros for each vaccination.

on LG Ravensburg, judgment of March 15, 2023 – 3 O 1/23 Editor beck-aktuell, March 17, 2023 (dpa).

Related Links From the beck-online database auf der Heiden, liability and compensation for corona vaccinations, NJW 2022, 3737 From the news archive No compensation for pain and suffering due to alleged corona vaccination damage, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from February 14th, 2023, becklink 2026132 Vaccination damage to a teacher, no accident at work, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from November 24th, 2022, becklink 2025458

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

