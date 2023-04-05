Nikola Otašević, a man with a colorful career. Both basketball and football.

Source: YouTube/screenshot/Jao Mile podcast

In his rich basketball career Nikola Otašević has solved matches many times, and sometimes he has problems with his father because of that! Now he revealed in the “Jao Mile” podcast that he also had a short football career in Vranjani near Požega!

After Beopetrol, Ergonom, Zdravlje and OKK Belgrade, he spent one season in Poland, and while he was waiting to find a new club, he played soccer in the concrete league! However, when he was supposed to play for FC City against Glumač from Vranjan, he was invited by Miško Ražnatović to come to the ABA league.

“I don’t have a club, my name is Miško Ražnatović, he was my manager. He says: ‘Otaš, we have Budućnost’. I say extra. ‘You have to call immediately tomorrow!’ When? ‘Tomorrow!’ It was Thursday, I said Mishko, I can’t before Tuesday, I have some obligations!”Nikola Otašević began his incredible story.

And what were the obligations? Near his native Užice is the village of Vranjani, where Otašević played a football match in which he scored two goals, but also created a problem for himself!

“On Sunday, I played a match in Vranjani for that FC City. I start to throw the ball, it goes over my leg, I lob the goalkeeper. I don’t know how to be happy, the first goal in my career. I’m running, I’ve scored an important basket a hundred times, but this can’t be compared. But there is no grass, j*biga, some village, terrain half grass half earth. Me on my knees… On both knees“, said the diminutive point guard.

His knees could not go unnoticed after such a celebration, and of course Dejan Radonjić was the first to notice it, the then coach of Budućnosti asked him what happened.

“I arrive on Tuesday, I meet the players there, Radonjić looks at me like this: ‘What have you been doing?’ I said fell. ‘What made you fall off the bike!’ And I played in Vranjani, scored two goals!”

He left a good impression in Vranje, so if he hadn’t received an offer from Buducnosti, he wouldn’t have had to worry: “Ksays some uncle: ‘Let’s give this little guy 200 euros to play for us!’ Someone says you’re crazy, signed for Buducnost! Which Future? Basketball club. This one plays basketball!?“, Nikola Otašević finished his incredible story.