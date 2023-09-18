NOMVDIC P2000UST DLP 4K Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector

The arrival of new speakers and multiple references of ultra short throw triple laser DLP projectors is making me border on indigestion. Outstripped by the champions of the sector which have become Hisense, Xiaomi and Formovie, certain historical players in projection are trying to carve out a place for themselves in the ultra short throw domestic broadcast segment by creating new brands (with Nomvdicwe find the ViewSonic tab).

NOWVDIC P2000 face

Little morning scratch, surely linked to the fact of posting on a Monday morning, but between the tortured design of the machine and the equally capillotracted name, I hope that the visual performances are there because externally I rarely seen so ugly! It’s even worse seen from above! This central notch on the front panel looks like melted plastic! And this choice of red! (unless your interior is predominantly red!). In short, you will have understood that I have difficulty adhering to the choices of the design manager.

NOWVDIC P2000 skin

Under the shell, we find an ALPD 4.0 base (as for the Formovie Theater) with a DMD 0.47 chip, a projection ratio of 0.22:1 and a light output of 2500 lumens (manufacturer data). The sound is provided by an integrated Harman Kardon system with two 25W speakers.

This new reference is currently reserved for North America but I know that the brand plans to establish itself in Europe. On site, the P2000UST is marketed at $2399. At this price, support for HDR10 and HLG static metadata is there but no Dolby Vision or HDR10+ on the horizon. However, it offers 3D compatibility with DLP-Link synchronization. These three HDMI sockets are in 2.0 format.

The internal video processing has a MEMC (frame interpolation) option.

NOWVDIC P2000 rear

The aesthetic choices, the absence of HDMI 2.1 and its corollary, that is to say the impasse on the management of dynamic metadata (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) reduce the interest of a device which will already have to struggle with its external appearance to convince the growing number of fans of the ultra short focal length.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

