Home World North Korea tests four strategic missiles. Off to the Pentagon for joint US-Seoul exercises
World

North Korea tests four strategic missiles. Off to the Pentagon for joint US-Seoul exercises

by admin
North Korea tests four strategic missiles. Off to the Pentagon for joint US-Seoul exercises

North Korea has announced, through state media, that it has tested four strategic cruise missiles at sea, stating that the action “has once again demonstrated the war posture” of Pyongyang’s “nuclear fighting force”. Launched towards the Sea of ​​Japan, they would hit their target “accurately”. In the meantime, the joint exercise between the United States and South Korea has started at the Pentagon following the growing nuclear threat from Pyongyang.
“We are ready to respond to threats” by Kim Jong Un, they underline in a joint statement.

See also  The telephone joke to Peskov's son: "Called as part of the mobilization, present himself at the barracks"

You may also like

F1 / Test Bahrain 2023, Day-2, morning –...

Ukraine, the UN condemns Putin. Eyes on China...

Daily hoi | Fun | Horoscope

Ukraine, breaking news. China, 12-point proposal for ceasefire...

The Pope’s letter to Lino Banfi on the...

Von der Leyen in Palermo: “Migrants? We need...

Udinese | Greeting from Ebosse, forfeit from Bijol...

China plays a role: Ukraine war changes global...

Weather forecast February 24, 2023 | Info

After Pula and Osijek banned the concert of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy