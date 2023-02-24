War Russia Ukraine, 48% of Italians: inappropriate to send weapons

At one year from the invasion of Ukraine by the Russiathe General Assembly of United Nations asked the “immediate” withdrawal of the Russian troops, hoping for a just and lasting peace“. Resolution received 141 votes in favourseven opposites and 32 countries abstainedamong which Chinese e India. For a year – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – all surveys agree that the majority of Italians And opposed to arms shipments in Ukraine, against the increase in military spending, against any initiative that could lead to an escalation. Firm points reaffirmed by the latest Demopolis survey and which rhyme with a research just published by the “European council of foreign relations“, one of the best-known European think tanks, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Russian aggression on Ukraine. The body carried out thousands of interviews in 9 EU countries and in some major global powers (USA, China, Russia, India, Great Britain, Turkey) thus managing to compare the perception of war both between the West and the rest of the world and between member states of European Union.

And it is precisely here – continues the Fact – that they emerge the specificities of Italy. In Europe, in fact, the prevailing opinion, chosen on the average from 38 percent of the respondents, is that “the Ukraine must recapture All his territory”. In Italia the proportions are reversed: 41 percent are in favor of an immediate end to the war, while only 26 percent want it to go ahead until Kiev has regained possession of all its territories. In this context, the data from the latest research by the Demopolis institute appear to be coherent. The survey indicates that the 48 percent considers “inconvenient” and new shipment of weapons in Kiev (43 per cent are in favour, with one peculiarity: only 25 per cent of Northern League voters say yes), but above all more than 2 out of 3 Italians (68 percent) are “very or somewhat” afraid of the risk of “an escalation nuclear and of one third World war“. Only the 25 percent defines itself Calm compared to these scenarios.

