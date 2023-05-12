Home » Novak Djokovic message on camera due to school massacre Vladislav Ribnikar | Sports
World

by admin
Novak Djokovic expressed his condolences to the families of those who died at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School.

Izvor: Sportclub/Screenshot

“St. Vasilije Ostroski prays to God for us. Elementary school Vladislav Ribnikar”Novak Djokovic wrote on the TV camera after the duel and drew applause from the fans in Rome.

“I didn’t start well, I started slowly, and we were playing for the first time. He is a young guy, he has a clay game and he grew up on it. The tie-break decided, of course mentally I felt a greater rush of energy and concentration, so I relaxed and I had no stage fright. I brought the match to an end and I would like to say to everyone that I am most sincerely sorry that I did not have the opportunity to address the public for the massacre that happened at the Vladislav Ribnikar school. My deepest condolences to the families. As a father of small children, I can imagine how parents feel and I wish them strength and love. Greetings to all people and happy day of St. Vasilij Ostroški”said Novak Djokovic and then took refuge from the microphone due to tears.

Recall, Novak Djokovic also had problems with stomach problems during the match with Echeverija, it was also seen that he was a bit “rusty” because he had not played since the Serbian Open, but we hope that he is on the way to regaining his old form. In the third round, he will face a much more serious opponent and good friend – Grigor Dimitrov.

