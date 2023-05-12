UEFA denies reports of final postponement

The European Football Association (UEFA) has denied media reports that the UEFA Champions League final could be relocated from Istanbul to Lisbon due to security concerns. The final of the premier class will “take place as planned on June 10 in Istanbul,” said UEFA on Friday at the request of the dpa. “We have no further comment.”

The British “Daily Mail” had previously reported on alleged plans that are said to have arisen because of the presidential election in Turkey. A new president and a new parliament will be elected on Sunday – a close race is emerging between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Should there be riots in the country as a result of the election, Portugal might be ready with Lisbon as a substitute organizer, wrote the Daily Mail, without naming a source. Istanbul had already had to cede the Champions League final in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

