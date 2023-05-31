Home » Novak Djokovic on Nikola Jokic and the NBA Finals | Sport
Novak Djokovic talked about Nikola Jokic at Roland Garros.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic continues his quest for the 23rd Grand Slam title. In the second round, he defeated Marton Fučović and passed on. After that match, he quickly came to the press conference where he received questions about Kosovo, but also some related to basketball.

An American journalist asked him what he thought about the NBA Finals between Denver and Miami. “Let’s go to Jokić, let’s go to Denver. I love Jimmy Butler very much, I admire him. I love basketball, I know he comes to watch tennis matches. I have to support my man Joker, I want him to win his first cup. It would be an incredible thing if a Serb wins the NBA title. You don’t realize such things while the players are active. When he retires, they will appreciate it more.

Follows the Serbian ace career of his compatriot from the NBA league. “For the last three years, he has been the MVP, now he will probably be the MVP of the finals and playoffs, he is an incredibly intelligent basketball player. I’m not an expert on basketball, but I love it. I look, I listen to what people say about him. Listening to Lebron, Shaquille O’Neal, Johnson praising him. Everything he has done is unreal”

One detail in particular delighted him, Novak’s love for horses. “He comes from a small country from a small town in Serbia. He remained a humble, family man, he adores horses. I find it very funny and at the same time I respect it a lot. He sticks to what he believes in, he doesn’t care what people think of him. Kudos to him“, Djokovic concluded.

