short term TES

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit today placed in the Colombian public securities market $150,000 million in nominal value in Short-Term Treasury Securities (TCO) for the reference denominated in pesos maturing on March 5, 2024.

Purchase bids were received for $267,000 million in nominal value, equivalent to 1.8 times the amount offered corresponding to $150,000 million. The cutoff interest rate was 11.355% for the one-year reference, 3 basis points below the cutoff of the previous auction.

The TCO placement program is part of the Nation’s strategy to contribute to the development of the domestic capital market, incorporating liquid references in the short part of the yield curve.

