Home » short term TES
News

short term TES

by admin
short term TES

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit today placed in the Colombian public securities market $150,000 million in nominal value in Short-Term Treasury Securities (TCO) for the reference denominated in pesos maturing on March 5, 2024.

Purchase bids were received for $267,000 million in nominal value, equivalent to 1.8 times the amount offered corresponding to $150,000 million. The cutoff interest rate was 11.355% for the one-year reference, 3 basis points below the cutoff of the previous auction.

The TCO placement program is part of the Nation’s strategy to contribute to the development of the domestic capital market, incorporating liquid references in the short part of the yield curve.

Comments

See also  Drivers recorded in an altercation after colliding arrive at the delegation to be fined and reconcile

You may also like

Kevin Rubio is already in the Netherlands to...

Lost CDT. Jose Nereo Mosquera Mosquera.

RELEASE FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE

Virgin of Charity will visit Gonzanamá – breaking...

Partido de la U “got off the bus”...

Developing the Marine Economy and Building a Powerful...

concluded the restoration of the statues of the...

ENAFEP postponed in seven educational provinces

Authorities advanced expanded Security Council in El Dorado...

Free Flow Electric Scooters Are Coming — Mobility

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy