MOSCOW – A Moscow court has revoked the newspaper’s publication license Novaya Gazeta – founded by the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize journalist Dmitrij Muratov – at the request of the Russian media control body, Roskomnadzor, as part of the tightening of media control measures following the invasion of Ukraine. “The court upheld Roskomnadzor’s administrative appeal,” reported the Basmanny court in Moscow, quoted by Tass.