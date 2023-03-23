Home World Now business consultants are firing themselves. After McKinsey, big cuts also to Accenture
World

Now business consultants are firing themselves. After McKinsey, big cuts also to Accenture

by admin
Now business consultants are firing themselves. After McKinsey, big cuts also to Accenture

After advising countless companies to cut costs and cut staff, the consulting firms are starting to put the recipe into practice on themselves. First McKinsey, now Accenture which today announced a layoff plan for 19 thousand employees in the next 18 months. This is 2.5% of the total workforce of the group that alone in Italy it employs around 20,000 people. The company makes it known that the cuts will mainly concern figures who perform tasks within the company and do not interface with customers. Last month McKinsey announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs while KPMG laid off 700 people in the US due to falling demand for its services. The other giant EY has significantly reduced its recruitment plan. At the end of last February the Chinese government called on companies in the country to no longer use the services offered by KPMG, Pwc, Deloitte ed Ernst & Young

.

See also  The Strasbourg Court defends surrogacy: "The ban on the adoption of test-tube children violates the rights of the minor"

You may also like

EDISON- FERCAM- IVECO / Towards zero emission groupage...

Netanyahu’s moves stir fears of ‘civil war’ between...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Putin says Western sanctions...

What happened to Ever Given

The CEO of TikTok under pressure in the...

Clashes, roadblocks and airports on edge: France takes...

Orban: “No immigration, no gender, no war”. And...

The bail of Ho Chun-jen, the former vice-chairman...

Israel passes the Netanyahu-saving law: protests and clashes,...

LEGO 2K Drive shows itself in the announcement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy