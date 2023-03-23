After advising countless companies to cut costs and cut staff, the consulting firms are starting to put the recipe into practice on themselves. First McKinsey, now Accenture which today announced a layoff plan for 19 thousand employees in the next 18 months. This is 2.5% of the total workforce of the group that alone in Italy it employs around 20,000 people. The company makes it known that the cuts will mainly concern figures who perform tasks within the company and do not interface with customers. Last month McKinsey announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs while KPMG laid off 700 people in the US due to falling demand for its services. The other giant EY has significantly reduced its recruitment plan. At the end of last February the Chinese government called on companies in the country to no longer use the services offered by KPMG, Pwc, Deloitte ed Ernst & Young

