Home Sports Before the matches, Sborná experienced a shock: an unexpected visit and a wake-up call at four o’clock
Sports

Before the matches, Sborná experienced a shock: an unexpected visit and a wake-up call at four o’clock

by admin
Before the matches, Sborná experienced a shock: an unexpected visit and a wake-up call at four o’clock

The early time of the inspectors’ visit did not suit national team coach Valerij Karpin. Three players were tested: Aleksandr Sobolev, Dmitry Barinov and Sergey Pesyakov.

In an interview with matchtv.ru, Sobolev admitted that the tests were nothing special. “It’s a normal procedure, anti-doping controls are also carried out in the club after matches, they often appear during national team matches as well. We’re used to it,” said the forward of Spartak Moscow.

National team coach Valerij Karpin, who was asked about the whole commotion by journalists at a press conference, was less understanding. “I was asleep at the time, so I can’t even reveal the details,” he remarked curtly.

When asked how the players reacted to the tests, he responded measuredly with a rhetorical question: “How would you react if you were woken up like this after four in the morning?”

After a while he added, “There are many abnormal things in life. They came at six or seven in the morning, but not yet at four.”

The whole situation did not have a major impact on the preparation process. On Tuesday, the team flew to Tehran to play a match against Iran on Thursday. This will be followed by a sparring match against Iraq.

The Russian national football team is currently under suspension from FIFA and UEFA due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russians are trying to convince the football world to return their team to official matches, but the national federations are strongly opposed. Also, the football clubs of this country are not allowed to participate in international competitions. Russian players are left with a league competition and sparring matches with teams like Iran or Iraq. There have also been mentions that the Russians will play regional championships with Asian teams.

See also  "Freeing the Donbass" is Moscow's primary goal. But what can happen next?

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain, Reuters

From the match Bangladesh – Russia.Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain, Reuters

The Russian women’s soccer team is also in action these days, playing the South Asian Championship in Bangladesh.

You may also like

Talent burst!Zeng Fanbo gave another peg board cap...

Celo sisters in the small Kata Team European...

Does the striker come from the Bundesliga? Roma...

Sport in the Italian Constitution: the green light...

Adams scored 35 points, Zhao Jiayi 27+7, Qingdao...

PSG and OL defeated in the quarter-finals first...

Conversano-Fasano handball: Hello Vito, son of the same...

Sky is a sponsor of the Women’s Volleyball...

Jokic 31+12+7 Porter 21+7 Nuggets win big and...

Niessl welcomes government announcement on ORF Sport +

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy