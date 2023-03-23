The early time of the inspectors’ visit did not suit national team coach Valerij Karpin. Three players were tested: Aleksandr Sobolev, Dmitry Barinov and Sergey Pesyakov.

In an interview with matchtv.ru, Sobolev admitted that the tests were nothing special. “It’s a normal procedure, anti-doping controls are also carried out in the club after matches, they often appear during national team matches as well. We’re used to it,” said the forward of Spartak Moscow.

National team coach Valerij Karpin, who was asked about the whole commotion by journalists at a press conference, was less understanding. “I was asleep at the time, so I can’t even reveal the details,” he remarked curtly.

When asked how the players reacted to the tests, he responded measuredly with a rhetorical question: “How would you react if you were woken up like this after four in the morning?”

After a while he added, “There are many abnormal things in life. They came at six or seven in the morning, but not yet at four.”

The whole situation did not have a major impact on the preparation process. On Tuesday, the team flew to Tehran to play a match against Iran on Thursday. This will be followed by a sparring match against Iraq.

The Russian national football team is currently under suspension from FIFA and UEFA due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russians are trying to convince the football world to return their team to official matches, but the national federations are strongly opposed. Also, the football clubs of this country are not allowed to participate in international competitions. Russian players are left with a league competition and sparring matches with teams like Iran or Iraq. There have also been mentions that the Russians will play regional championships with Asian teams. See also "Freeing the Donbass" is Moscow's primary goal. But what can happen next?

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain, Reuters From the match Bangladesh – Russia.Photo : Mohammad Ponir Hossain, Reuters