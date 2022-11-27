08:32

Average, two-thirds NATO countries have run out of weapons for Ukraine

Two thirds of NATO countries have exhausted their potential for supplying arms to Ukraine: writes the US newspaper The New York Times, quoting a senior official of the Alliance. The stockpiles of 20 of the 30 NATO members are “rather depleted,” said the official who wished to remain anonymous. But the remaining 10 countries can still provide more, especially the larger allies, he added, citing Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands among them. The stockpile situation is particularly difficult for Poland and the Baltic states, the newspaper points out, according to which overall the NATO countries have transferred arms worth 40 billion dollars to Ukraine, equal to the annual defense budget French.