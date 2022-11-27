Home World NYT: Two thirds of NATO countries have run out of weapons for Ukraine
NYT: Two thirds of NATO countries have run out of weapons for Ukraine

NYT: Two thirds of NATO countries have run out of weapons for Ukraine

Mystery on the sudden death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei, who on Monday 28 November was scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Lavrov. For Ukraine there would be the shadow of Moscow: “he may have been poisoned. He was among the few who were not under Russian influence”. Meanwhile, Zelensky says Moscow wants to destroy Ukrainians “with darkness and cold”

Ukraine, 130 thousand citizens without electricity

  • Russian bombs on Donetsk, 5 civilians killed yesterday

    At least five civilians died and four others were injured during yesterday’s shelling by Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “On November 26, the Russians killed five civilians in the Donetsk region: three in Ridkodub, one in Chasiv Yar and one in Bakhmut – wrote Kyrylenko -. Four other people in the region were injured.” At the moment, the governor added, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

  • Average, two-thirds NATO countries have run out of weapons for Ukraine

    Two thirds of NATO countries have exhausted their potential for supplying arms to Ukraine: writes the US newspaper The New York Times, quoting a senior official of the Alliance. The stockpiles of 20 of the 30 NATO members are “rather depleted,” said the official who wished to remain anonymous. But the remaining 10 countries can still provide more, especially the larger allies, he added, citing Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands among them. The stockpile situation is particularly difficult for Poland and the Baltic states, the newspaper points out, according to which overall the NATO countries have transferred arms worth 40 billion dollars to Ukraine, equal to the annual defense budget French.

