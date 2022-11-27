Reset and restart. The Apu Old Wild West returns to the field after the beating of seven days ago with Pistoia and seeks redemption in Cesena against OraSì Ravenna, one of the four teams anchored at the bottom of the standings.

CORRECTIVE

While the Juventus team prepared for the Romagna away match under the motto “silence and pedalling”, the company talked about it. From the APU there are rumors of a summit at the top to analyze the situation, apparently something is moving but no one expects revolutions.

As early as Sunday 27 we will probably see some corrections, for example less dizzying rotations and well-defined roles. Gaspardo, who did not convince as a small forward, will be used on a permanent basis as a big forward.

Box number “three” could find more space for Fantoma, a 2003 ready to have its say in the second national category. No turnover problems for Boniciolli, given that Nobile is still in the pits due to inflammation of an adductor.

VOICES FROM THE CHANGING ROOM

The moment is delicate, the -19 with the leaders Pistoia has left its mark, only the “senators” approach the black and white microphone. A word then to captain Michele Antonutti: «Right now we don’t have to look at the standings. We want to get back to winning ways immediately after Sunday’s kappaò.

We know that Ravenna is at the bottom of the standings, but it also boasts important individuals such as Musso and Anthony. In Cesena we need a very solid, very intense match».

THE OPPONENTS

Under normal conditions there would be no match, but given the moment it is good that the Apu take this match humbly. Ravenna is a team built on savings and rotates only seven men: from this point of view, Udine’s long bench should weigh on the scales in the long run.

The man in Ravenna’s franchise is ex-Snaidero Bernardo Musso, who after an excellent season in Latina is also establishing himself in Romagna (16.8 points and 4 assists on average), where he also picked up the captain’s armband.

Also keep an eye out for Wendell Lewis, a center with a trained shooting hand who arrived in the summer from Benfica. Live streaming game on LnpPass for season ticket holders. Live updates on the Lnp website.