  • Kayla Epstein and Nadine Yousif
  • BBC reporter

Smoke billows from a derailed freight train laden with hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

Twelve days after a train laden with toxic chemicals derailed in the Ohio town of East Palestine, anxious residents are still demanding answers.

“It’s pretty dramatic right now,” said James Figley, who lives just a few blocks from the incident. “The whole town is in a commotion.”

63-year-old Figley is a graphic designer. On the evening of February 3, he was sitting on the sofa when he heard a terrible and harsh metal sound. He and his wife got in the car to check and found a hellish scene.

“There was a series of explosions, going on and on, and the smell was getting worse,” Figley said.

