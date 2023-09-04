Olaf Scholz posts photo with eyepatch after jogging fall: ‘Waiting for memes’

The fall during a race caused a ‘change of look’ certainly unwanted for the German chancellor Olaf Scholz who, however, decided to show the consequences of his injury in public. So, come on Xex Twitterposted a photo of himself with a thing nera on theright eyewith red scratch marks on the side of the face due precisely to the fall jogginga sport that the socialist politician has been practicing for years.

After the incident, the registrar reported some minor injuries which, however, forced him to cancel some important appointments. “Thanks for the birthday wishes, it looks worse than it is! Now I wait to see the meme“, he wrote ironically under his social photo. And indeed, within minutes of publication, several photomontages began to appear: many compare him to a buccaneer, others show a cartoon pirate with an eye patch brandishing a cutlass, still others put him at the helm of a ship . In the same way, however, there were also many messages of speedy recovery. Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreitsaid that despite the fall and the circumstances the chancellor “is fine, even if he still looks a bit battered”.

Previous Article

Moscow, walks wrapped in the Ukrainian flag on Red Square: a woman stops

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

