Olympiakos defeated Fenerbahce and advanced to the Final Four of the Euroleague Sport

After Barcelona, ​​Olympiakos “got a visa” for the final four of the Euroleague in Kaunas.

Source: Profimedia/Stringer / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

Olympiakos qualified for the final four of the Euroleague after defeating Fenerbahce tonight in front of their fans 84:72 (20:15, 24:18, 21:19, 19:20). The Greek club thus celebrated 3:2 in the series and confirmed the first place from the regular part of the season, while Fenerbahçe failed to make a big surprise, even though Marko Gudurić played a fantastic game and led his team with even 26 points. Turns out, that wasn’t enough…

Gudurić made as many as eight three-pointers (out of 12 attempts), but his teammates couldn’t hit anything. That’s how all the other Fener players who shot for three points – managed to miss everything (0/15). With such statistics, Fenerbahçe really could not match the club from Piraeus, which had the best support from the fans.

The only Fener player who followed Gudurić to such an extent was Motley (14 points and four rebounds), while only Edwards was in double figures with 10. As for Olympiakos, Kostas Slukas again showed a “clutch” moment. He scored 22 points, had three rebounds and six assists, and it’s no surprise if we say that Vezenkov, perhaps the best player in the Euroleague this season, was right next to him. The Bulgarian scored 17 points and had five rebounds.

Let’s also add that the experienced Papanikolaou recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Mekisik added 11. Olympiakos became the second participant in the final four in Kaunas after Barcelona did it previously, and on Wednesday we will find out two more passengers for Lithuania . The opponent of the red and whites will be better from the duel between Monaco and Maccabi, and the Catalans are watching the match between Real Madrid and Partizan.