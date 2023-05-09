After suspension: Messi returns to PSG training a week early

Status: 05/08/2023 2:23 p.m

Now Lionel Messi is allowed to train. The suspension was supposed to last for two weeks. Messi’s apology obviously had an effect.

Paris Saint Germain lifted the suspension early after Lionel Messi’s public apology. The 35-year-old soccer world champion resumed training, said the French champion and leader. Messi recently apologized to the club and his team-mates for his unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen whether the fans, who recently had a lot of fun, especially against the Argentine world champion, will be enough. Next Saturday is the home game against the relegation candidates AJ Ajaccio at. last had PSG Even after protests from supporters, felt compelled to increase security personnel at the training ground and in front of the accommodation of Messi and injured Brazilian striker Neymar.

“I really thought we would have a day off after the game like we’ve had in the past few weeks,” Messi emphasized, among other things, in the short video on social networks. Once he had already canceled the trip. He is now waiting for the club’s decision.

Two weeks forced break

This had taken Messi out of training and games for two weeks, so he should not have been able to join the team again until next week. However, there was no written notification of the disciplinary measure.

According to his own statements, coach Christophe Galtier was not involved in the decision, and as an employee of PSG he did not want to comment on it. During the suspension, Messi’s wages were also withheld.

However, it should not be expected that the seven-time world footballer will remain. The contract of the superstar, who came from FC Barcelona two years ago, expires on June 30th. Messi is said to have received an offer from Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, and as the controversial kingdom’s tourism ambassador, he recently made the trip with his family. She is also interested Major League Soccer in the USA. Most of all, however, a possible return to his heart club in Barcelona is expected.