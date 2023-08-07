Oncologist “killed her little daughter then took her own life”. Who was Krystal Cascetta

Rome, 7 August 2023 – Krystal Cascetta, 40-year-old oncologist from New Yorkwould have killed his daughter so a few months she would have committed suicide.

According to the first reconstruction of the police, the two deaths would in fact explain how murder-suicide.

What do we know

The deaths date back to Saturday morning. The doctor’s husband, Timothy, was not at home. It’s still not clear the motive for the murder suicide.

According to what was reconstructed at the time by the investigators, the doctor would have entered her daughter’s room around 7 on Saturday in the Sommers house (New York). She then she allegedly pointed the gun at herself.

Who was Krystal Cascetta

Cascetta was a hematologist and an oncologist specializing in breast cancer. A graduate of Albany Medical College, she was married in 2019. Much loved by her patients. Who have expressed pain and disbelief on social media. “I will miss her dearly, she cared deeply for her patients,” she writes writer Kambri Crews, who had been under her care. Emphasizing how many, even among colleagues, are heartbroken.

