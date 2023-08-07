Home » Oncologist “killed her little daughter then took her own life”. Who was Krystal Cascetta
World

Oncologist “killed her little daughter then took her own life”. Who was Krystal Cascetta

by admin
Oncologist “killed her little daughter then took her own life”. Who was Krystal Cascetta

Rome, 7 August 2023 – Krystal Cascetta, 40-year-old oncologist from New Yorkwould have killed his daughter so a few months she would have committed suicide.

According to the first reconstruction of the police, the two deaths would in fact explain how murder-suicide.

What do we know

The deaths date back to Saturday morning. The doctor’s husband, Timothy, was not at home. It’s still not clear the motive for the murder suicide.

According to what was reconstructed at the time by the investigators, the doctor would have entered her daughter’s room around 7 on Saturday in the Sommers house (New York). She then she allegedly pointed the gun at herself.

Who was Krystal Cascetta

Cascetta was a hematologist and an oncologist specializing in breast cancer. A graduate of Albany Medical College, she was married in 2019. Much loved by her patients. Who have expressed pain and disbelief on social media. “I will miss her dearly, she cared deeply for her patients,” she writes writer Kambri Crews, who had been under her care. Emphasizing how many, even among colleagues, are heartbroken.

See also  Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier killed in Maidan square in Kiev - Corriere TV

You may also like

The Impact of Climate Change: Loch Ness Water...

Own goal and penalties, Manchester City slips: Community...

The 251st Grmečka Corrida was held Info

TLK-150 Underwater Drones: Ukraine’s Cutting-Edge Weapons in the...

In Phoenix, where it has been above 40°...

Title: “Rampant Forest Fires Caused by Heatwaves and...

Vremenska prognoza Monday 7 August 2023 | Vremenska...

A pass interrupted the game Vojvodina – Partizan...

“Speak in a personal capacity, I will evaluate”

Xinjiang’s Foreign Trade Surges: Building an Open Highland...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy