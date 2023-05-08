Home » ONLINE SCAMS, FNP CISL “BEWARE OF FAKE SMS THAT SEEM TO COME FROM INPS”
World

ONLINE SCAMS, FNP CISL “BEWARE OF FAKE SMS THAT SEEM TO COME FROM INPS”

by admin
ONLINE SCAMS, FNP CISL “BEWARE OF FAKE SMS THAT SEEM TO COME FROM INPS”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Fake messages that present the name of the INPS as sender on the payment of the adjustment on taxes or contributions due during 2022. It is the new scam that reaches many retired taxpayers by text message these days…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «ONLINE SCAMS, FNP CISL “BEWARE OF FAKE SMS THAT SEEMS TO COME FROM INPS” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  At Villa Filippina, the second appointment of "Leggendo Epruno"

You may also like

Vera Fauna. breaking latest news of his concert...

ŽRK Borac defeated Ilidža and certified the appearance...

Where do socks disappear in the washing machine...

The chef of Villa Zito investigated for selling...

Tourists fall into the sea in Hawaii listening...

British media: Slovakia’s prime minister resigns as central...

Canceled events on the eve of Victory Day...

SHELL- VOLKSWAGEN / Inauguration of the first innovative...

Inside the hell of Johannesburg’s recyclers – Corriere...

The “Financial Times” says the leaders of Armenia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy