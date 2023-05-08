ONLINE SCAMS, FNP CISL “BEWARE OF FAKE SMS THAT SEEM TO COME FROM INPS”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Fake messages that present the name of the INPS as sender on the payment of the adjustment on taxes or contributions due during 2022. It is the new scam that reaches many retired taxpayers by text message these days…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «ONLINE SCAMS, FNP CISL “BEWARE OF FAKE SMS THAT SEEMS TO COME FROM INPS” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».