Trip to Usedom: Renovations turn bridges into bottlenecks | > – News

Status: 05/08/2023 12:58 p.m In June and July, the Zecherin bridge between Usedom and the mainland will be completely closed at times. It is to be extensively repaired.

From June 12th, the journey to and from Usedom over the Zecheriner Bridge on the B110 will be repeatedly briefly impossible. Because the bascule bridge has to be renovated, it will be completely closed for welding work for about 15 minutes until July 7th, as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Transport Minister Reinhard Meyer (SPD) announced. In times when traffic is particularly high, the road builders want to avoid such work, Meyer promised. When the surface is renewed, traffic will also be routed over the bridge on just one lane for two nights.

Peenebrücke also remains a bottleneck

Along with the Peenebrücke in Wolgast, the Zecherin Bridge is one of only two road connections to Usedom and is therefore one of the most important access routes for tourists. However, the Peenebrücke also threatens to become a bottleneck for motorists. It has been under construction in several phases since 2022. As Minister Meyer announced, it will probably not be passable for a week from September 4th. The aim is to complete the repair work by the end of this year. Meyer recommended the train to tourists as an “attractive alternative to the car”. There are good connections, for example via Hamburg or Berlin, to reach the island by train.

Further information The 1.8 kilometer long tunnel below the Swine between Usedom and Wollin is almost finished. Technical acceptance tests are currently underway. more