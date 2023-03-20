Home World OPEL / Vivaro-e and Vivaro-e HYDROGEN under examination by German Noweda – Companies
The Opel Vivaro-e and Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN have recently joined Noweda’s fleet. It is a German pharmaceutical company based in Essen.

This company is currently testing the sustainability of the battery electric van and the hydrogen fuel cell van in the day-to-day delivery of sensitive products such as medicines and their compliance with the European Union’s “Good Distribution Practices” (GPD). According to the guidelines on good practice for the distribution of medicinal products (BPD 2013/C 343/01), the latter must be transported in vehicles with an insulated and thermo-regulated load compartment at a temperature between 15 and 25 degrees in order to guarantee the perfect conservation.

To be able to carry out daily activities, vehicles such as the Opel Vivaro-e and Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN are needed, which can travel up to 328 and 400 kilometers respectively (WLTP cycle) with zero local emissions between stops for charging or refueling. However, these vehicles must meet the complex requirements relating to the transport of perishable goods. And this is where Fahrzeugbau Dülmer GmbH and CSA ClimaVan Solutions Automotive come into play, companies specializing in the outfitting of commercial vehicles.

