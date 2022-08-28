If women spend too much time studying they do not marry, do not have children and do not contribute to the development of the nation. This is the controversial conclusion reached by a study presented to the Hungarian parliament, which says that “the phenomenon of” pink education “that favors women in Hungary could endanger the economy, lower the birth rate and disadvantage men. The report was drafted by a Parliament watchdog who is considered close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, writes the Guardian.

“Preserving male features”

The authors of the paper state that women are overrepresented in Hungarian higher education and warn that an increase in female graduates could make them less likely to marry and have children. The Hungarian government is trying to revive the birth rate in the country, one of the recently launched initiatives aims to give women with four children a lifetime exemption from paying income tax.

The document claims that over the past decade more women than men have enrolled in Hungarian universities, with a percentage this fall standing at 54.5%. Meanwhile, male students have dropped out of college at a higher rate. Not only. According to the report, “feminine traits” such as emotional and social maturity are favored in the Hungarian education system, meaning that sexual equality would be “greatly undermined”.

The criticisms of the report

The researchers therefore warned that the Hungarian economy could be put at risk if ‘male traits’, listed as technical skills, risk-taking and entrepreneurship, were underestimated.

The report, compiled by the State Auditors’ Office, was released last month, but the findings have now been published by the newspaper. Nepsava arousing harsh criticism from several Hungarian politicians and human rights experts. Hungary has long been criticized for its gender inequalities. After a visit in 2019, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, said the country is falling back on gender equality and women’s rights.