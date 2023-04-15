Home » Ortigia resists for a time, Brescia extends and contains the Aretusei
Ortigia resists for a time, Brescia extends and contains the Aretusei

He resists for a while, fights and tries the comeback but has to surrender to the great quality of the team and of the individual opponents. Ortigia loses 12-8 in Brescia in the twenty-fifth and penultimate day of the regular season of the Serie A championship…

