Osman from Kosovo killed his daughter and son-in-law Info

The murder in Australia by Osman from Kosovo shocked the whole world.

Source: social networks

The story of Osman from Kosovo and his crime shocked the world. The double murder happened in Melbourne, Australia, the day before the New Year 2020, when Osman Šaptafaj killed his daughter and her husband, after they returned from a trip to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Veton (29) and Lindita (25) Musai are a beautiful couple who look like they were taken off the covers of a magazine. Beautiful, young, in love. What prompted Lindita’s father, a truck driver, to commit such a heinous crime on their doorstep?

It was the day before the New Year when they returned home around 10:30, and Osman waited for them at the door and shot her to the head, killing her on the spot, and sent his son-in-law to the hospital, where he died a day later. The couple lived with Veton’s family while they planned their home. Osman rang the doorbell of the family, and then, leaving his victims behind, went to a park not far from the scene of the crime, and tried to take his own life., with two shots to the head. He survived, but suffered the consequences of a brain injury. He later pleaded guilty to the two murders, and was sentenced to life in prison last yearwith a minimum sentence of 35 years, after which he can ask to be considered for early release.

In one of the statements, he said that due to his mental state he was not in his right mind when he committed this crime, and the girl’s relatives started the story that Lindita got married in order to save herself from her father who wanted to control her and was making her hell of life.

What preceded this heinous crime? “Monster”

The Daily Mail calls Osman a “monster”, and a father who wanted to completely control his daughter’s life. He was reportedly angry that his daughter had not informed him that she had gotten married, and that she had lived far away from him and without his influence. He could not come to terms with that.

The Daily Mail also writes that Osman was born in Montenegro, although the Albanian media presents him as an “Albanian from Kosovo”, and that he came to Australia in 1988, where he got married a year later. But there was no happiness in the family. Osman tortured Lindita, her brother and mother until 2008, when they did not escape from him. Lindita’s brother Arben told the court that his father was obsessed with taking revenge on Lindita.

In 2011, he put a gun to his son’s face during an argument, and threatened his daughter who wanted to live with her mother. Everyone asked for a restraining order.

“Lindita hated him more than anything in the world because of the torture she went through. She believed that our family would be great if it weren’t for him. There were three of us and we were finally happy and at peace. We believed that we could finally put this nightmare behind us. “, says Arben.

Lindita, starting a new life, met her future husband and everything boded well. She spent the last three days before her death celebrating her first wedding anniversary. They had no idea what was waiting for them on the way back. Osman otherwise tried to defend himself with a state of depression, which he allegedly fell into after he had a motorcycle accident, after which he was unable to work.

The judge, on the other hand, called him “cold” and “calculated”, and did not give in to the lackluster evidence of the defense. She said that Osman was angry because his daughter did not invite him to the wedding, and his son-in-law did not ask permission to marry her from him, her father. It remains unknown how he knew their movements on the fateful day.

The judge added that the killer did not show remorse by any action. It was especially cruel to listen to the testimony of Veton’s brother, Drilon, who, a year after his brother’s wedding, had to plan the funeral for his brother and sister-in-law. He said that now he is just a “shell of a man” and that he doesn’t even smile anymore. More than 30 members of both families testified that their lives would never be the same again.

“You killed two young lives and changed the lives of two families,” Osman was told in the verdict.

(WORLD)

