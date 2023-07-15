Home » out of the field as a precaution
During the friendly match won 12-0 against Bassa Anaunia, Leo Stulac suffered a physical problem towards the end of the match. As emerged from the latest official press release from the club, the player would have left the field only for precautionary reasons. More clarity on his conditions will be made in the next few hours. Retreat Palermo, 12…

