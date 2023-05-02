Outback Steakhouse at Shopping Parque das Bandeiras – MONDO MODA

O Outback Steakhouse arrives at Shopping Parque das Bandeiras on Monday, May 8th. It is the fifth Campinas unit of the Australian-themed restaurant chain, famous for its special cuts of meat and iconic appetizers such as the acclaimed Bloomin’ Onion onion.

With the opening of the unit, Campinas will be the first city in the interior of the country to have five restaurants of the brand, which is also present in the malls Iguatemi, Parque D. Pedro, Galleria and, more recently, in Campinas Shopping.

The store with an area of ​​536 square meters and a capacity for 194 seats in Parque das Bandeiras, one of the main shopping centers in the city, opens its doors with the brand’s new layout and features the chain’s famous dishes both for service at home as for the delivery service, via iFood.

The Parque das Bandeiras unit will be the 18th of the Outback chain in the interior of São Paulo, proving the strength and consolidating a process of expansion in this region started precisely by Campinas, almost 23 years ago.