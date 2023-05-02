Empoli is in retreat until the next points are won – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – EMPOLI, MAY 02 – After the comeback defeat suffered in Reggio Emilia by Sassuolo, Empoli has already been in training camp since Sunday evening in view of the double home match. The team coached by Zanetti, as explained by the coach himself on Sunday after the match, will remain in training camp until the next points are won. In fact, Empoli will face Bologna on Thursday evening while Salernitana on Monday: two fundamental matches to collect heavy points to reach a safety quota.



The Tuscan Azzurri have not won for three rounds: Cremona, at home against Inter and then, two days ago, the defeat against the team of former coach Dionisi. This afternoon they trained at the Subsidiary, Zanetti shouldn’t change much in line-up, maybe there’s a ballot in mid-field, in the control room, between Marin and Grassi.



The club, already last week, called the youngest fans together with a double ticket for only 5 euros for this double challenge at ‘Carlo Castellani’. (HANDLE).

