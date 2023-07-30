Over 3,000 ‘Atrocities’ Recorded in First Half of 2023 in Mexico

Title: Over 3,000 Atrocities Recorded in Mexico During First Half of 2023, Organization Reports

Subtitle: Violent Practices Continue Despite Reduction in Homicides

In the first half of the year, more than 3,000 violent events categorized as “atrocities” were documented in Mexico, according to the organization Causa en Común. These acts, which include torture, brutal murders of women, mutilation, massacres, aggravated rape, and more, spanned various states across the country.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged a 10% reduction in homicides in 2022 compared to the previous year. However, his administration continues to face serious challenges with certain violent practices persisting. In the first half of 2023 alone, more than 3,000 atrocities were recorded, highlighting ongoing concerns within Mexico’s security landscape.

Based on journalistic notes collected between January and June 2023, Causa en Común’s latest report reveals that a total of 3,285 atrocities have been registered throughout the country this year. The most severe acts of violence noted in the report involve torture, followed by cruel murders of women and mutilation.

Causa en Común analyzed 2,822 press reports and estimated that these 3,000+ atrocities resulted in approximately 6,460 victims. The exact number of victims could not be determined due to the lack of specific information in the journalistic notes.

While President López Obrador aims to achieve a 20% drop in homicides by the end of his administration, organizations caution about the prevailing climate of violence in the country. The records reveal that between January and June 2023, there were 990 cases of torture, 473 brutal murders of women, 310 instances of mutilation or dismemberment, 265 violent acts against authority, and 226 massacres.

Despite López Obrador’s assertion that his government does not support torture or massacres, the persistently high number of registered events challenges the positive image he has projected regarding his security policy. Reports from the National Security Commission indicate that more than 70 homicides are reported daily in Mexico.

Among the states with the highest number of registered atrocities in the first half of 2023, two are governed by the PAN party, two by Morena, and one by an allied political party. Chihuahua tops the list with 347 atrocities reported, including cases of torture, cruel murders of women, and massacres.

Guanajuato, under the leadership of Governor Diego Sinhue, follows closely with 282 violent events, involving acts of torture, murders of women, massacres, and mutilation. Baja California, governed by Morena’s Marina del Pilar, recorded 270 atrocities, including acts of torture, violent murders of women, and massacres.

Other states with significant numbers of violent events include Guerrero, governed by Morena’s Evelyn Salgado, and Morelos, led by Cuauhtémoc Blanco. These states witnessed 236 and 184 violent acts respectively, including cases of torture, brutal murders of women, and discoveries of clandestine graves.

Additionally, Zacatecas, Puebla, Jalisco, Veracruz, and Colima report high numbers of atrocities, with Morena governing four of these states.

Despite efforts to curtail violence, Mexico continues to grapple with profound security challenges, as evidenced by the alarming number of atrocities that persist throughout the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

