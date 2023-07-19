Over 36 Hours and Four Kidnapped Officials: Inmates Demand Transfer in Aragua Prison Riot

Title: Violent Riot Breaks Out in La Morita Police Command, Inmates Hold Four Officials Hostage for Over 36 Hours

Subtitle: Demands for Transfer to Tocorón Prison Prompt Negotiations

Date: July 19, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, a riot erupted at the La Morita police command in the state of Aragua, where over 100 inmates from the penitentiary center held four officials captive for more than 36 hours. The hostages, in an attempt to draw attention to their plight, recorded and shared videos in which they made statements requesting the presence of Minister of Penitentiary Services, Celsa Bautista, demanding a transfer to the Tocorón prison, located in the south of Aragua.

According to Katerin Vargas, the only female hostage, the four officials were reportedly unharmed and had been treated well by the inmates. However, Vargas emphasized that they were still held hostage despite the inmates’ assistance in providing food and water.

One of the hostages, Saulo Quinones, appeared exhausted with dark circles under his eyes, and expressed the urgent need for the authorities to address the emergency. Quinones pleaded for the officials to be moved and reunited with their families, stating their distress and fear.

Darwin Alvarado, another hostage, shared his concerns about their safety, uncertainty, and the distress their families were experiencing. Alvarado highlighted the lack of response from the authorities during their 36-hour ordeal.

The fourth official, whose name was not mentioned, spoke briefly but forcefully in the video, proclaiming that the ultimate solution to the crisis was the inmates’ transfer.

As negotiations to secure the officials’ release continued, three prosecutors and a representative of the regional government approached the scene. However, the inmates stood firm in their demand for the promised transfer to Tocorón prison, refusing to release the hostages until their request was met.

The riot and subsequent hostage situation have raised concerns about the prevailing conditions and challenges within the penal system, prompting renewed debates on the management and security of prisons in the state of Aragua.

Efforts to resolve the crisis and ensure the safe release of the captive officials are ongoing, with authorities working diligently to find a resolution that satisfies both the inmates’ demands and the need for law and order.

The situation remains tense, and updates on this matter will follow as negotiations progress.

Note: The information in this article is sourced from various social media posts and cannot be independently verified at this time.

