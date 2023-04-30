overturned cars and broken trees – Corriere TV

6
And strong tornadowith winds over 160 kilometers per hour, hit the city of Palm Beach Garden, in the US state of Florida, the afternoon of Saturday 29 April: the images disseminated by the inhabitants on social media show the devastation caused by the atmospheric phenomenon, which lifted up and overturned numerous cars as well as breaking trees and causing other damage to property of various kinds. Fortunately, however, no casualties or injuries were reported.
April 30, 2023 – Updated April 30, 2023 , 8:19 pm
