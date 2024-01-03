Home » Palermo, attacked in the police station: prescription for the officer
The Supreme Court of Cassation annulled without postponement the sentence which had imposed a fine of one thousand euros on the chief police inspector Tonino Prontera, on duty at the Zisa-Borgo Nuovo police station, in via Noce, in Palermo, accused of having attacked a woman. At first instance the sentence was one and a half years in prison, but…

