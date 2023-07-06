Home » Palermo, rear-end collision at the traffic light in viale Lazio: 57-year-old in confidential prognosis
Palermo, rear-end collision at the traffic light in viale Lazio: 57-year-old in confidential prognosis

Palermo, rear-end collision at the traffic light in viale Lazio: 57-year-old in confidential prognosis

A 57-year-old man is in a reserved prognosis at the Villa Sofia hospital in Palermo after an accident that occurred this afternoon in Viale Lazio. The collision between his Ford Fiesta and an Audi Q5 took place at the traffic lights before the intersection with via delle Alpi. It looked like a normal rear-end collision, but the 57-year-old was unconscious.…

