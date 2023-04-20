Home » Palermo, repentant Ferrante “aggressive, colorful but reliable”
by livesicilia.it – ​​35 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – “Linear, logically sustainable, reliable”. Thus the judge Simone Alecci describes the collaboration of Giovanni Ferrante, boss of Acquasanta. And this is why last October Ferrante was sentenced to 8 years,…

See also  Shooting in Mexico: at least 15 dead on the US border

