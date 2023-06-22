Paris, building explodes in the center: seriously injured

PARIS. At least 29 injured, four of them seriously, and two missing – it is feared – under the rubble. This is the provisional balance sheet of the explosion which in the center of Paris, a stone’s throw from the Panthéon, partially destroyed a building setting a number of nearby buildings on fire. A figure that continues to increase with the passing minutes, in the hope that there are no victims.

Huge fire in Paris, a building collapses in the center. The hypothesis of the gas leak

Prefect Laurent Nunez announced that the flames have been extinguished and searches under the rubble are continuing to find any survivors. At the moment the Prefecture communicates that “no cause of the explosion is ascertained”, even if the hypothesis accredited according to the media from across the Alps seems to be that attributable to a gas leak.

The incident took place in mid-afternoon in Alphonse Laveran square, in the fifth arrondissement. The building that was destroyed housed the American Paris Academy, an American school of fashion and design. Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived immediately on site, while 230 firefighters isolated the entire neighborhood for safety reasons, controlled by some army soldiers according to reports Le Figaro. A dog unit also intervened to identify traces of explosives.

Paris, explosion near the Panthéon: a building collapses in the center, the view from above

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne made it known that “all means are deployed”. The Municipality has opened a crisis cell, which is generally launched only in extremely serious cases (the last time it happened on March 23 due to some fires that broke out during a demonstration against the pension reform). The prosecutor’s office announced that an investigation has been opened into the case to determine any “negligence” or failure to “comply with a regulation”.

The Farnesina crisis unit, in close liaison with the Italian consulate in Paris, is carrying out all the necessary checks to ascertain whether there are compatriots involved in the fire and collapse of the American Academy building. This is what is learned from sources in the Foreign Ministry. The Foreign Ministry lets it be known that it is at work and is paying close attention to the case.

A few hundred meters from the place of the drama, Gaetano De Maria, from Catania, owner of the “Arrivederci” restaurant, says that the “explosion was strong” and the windows “trembled from the shock wave”. “I immediately thought of a gas explosion also because in Paris every now and then you hear these buildings blow up,” he continued, adding that at the time of the explosion he was at home, near his restaurant at 47 rue Gay Lussac. «I was sleeping on the sofa when I heard a loud explosion and I looked out onto the balcony. Once out on the street – he explained – I saw that many ambulances, firefighters and police were arriving. A procession of emergency vehicles that lasted until 18.30 ».

In the area around Rue Saint Jacques, the forces of order have erected a huge security device: «Tonight I’m staying open out of desperation – concluded Gaetano – if someone comes in to eat, they can eat, but only those who live in these places can enter the area set off. Let’s hope tomorrow goes better.” Meanwhile, in a nearby brasserie, l’Orée du Parc, some residents of the neighborhood evacuated from their apartments have gathered, including several elderly people assisted by firefighters, law enforcement and health personnel. Many say they are fine, even if in shock. The roar surprised the French capital a few hours before the start of the famous Fete de la Musique, the “Music Festival” loved by cousins ​​across the Alps and with which the advent of summer is celebrated every 21 June.