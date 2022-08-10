An aggressive man armed with a knife was killed by fire from French police officers at Charles De Gaulle airport in Roissy. To make it known is bfmtv citing a source from the investigation linked to the case. The police have repeatedly asked the man, a homeless person, to throw away the knife in vain. The individual then headed for the policemen to attack them and the officers opened fire, fatally hitting him in the abdomen.
