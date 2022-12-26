Paris shooting suspect had planned to attack foreigners in Paris suburbs

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, December 25 (Reporter Tang Ji) Paris prosecutors stated on the 25th that the suspect in the shooting in the center of Paris on the 23rd had planned to attack foreigners in the suburbs of Paris. There is morbid hatred.”

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office stated in a press release that according to the suspect’s confession, he arrived in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris, with a pistol and bullets on the morning of the 23rd, intending to attack foreigners, but because there were few passers-by and inconvenient clothing to fill ammunition, etc. Reason abandoned the operation and turned to the center of Paris to commit crimes. He shot and attacked the Kurdish community center in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, killing 3 people and injuring 3, before being arrested by the police on the spot.

The suspect, 69 years old, French, is a retired train driver. The communique of the Paris prosecutor’s office stated that he confessed to the police that he committed the crime because of “racism”, and said that since the burglary at home in 2016, he “has always wanted to murder immigrants and foreigners”, describing himself as “depressed” and “suicidal”. tendency”.

On the 24th, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office added “racist motives” to the investigation of crimes such as murder, intentional homicide, and serious violence against suspects.

According to French media reports, the suspect was sentenced for carrying a prohibited weapon in 2017, and was detained and subjected to judicial investigations for violent acts with racist colors many times.