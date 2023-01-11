Six people were injured at the Gare du Nord in Paris by a man’s assault. The fact took place around 7. All the people involved – reports BfmTv – were lightly injured. The assailant was neutralized by the police who opened fire. He brings it back Tf1. The weapon used by the attacker – it is explained – would resemble an awl used to drill holes in the walls. “An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralized. Thanks to the police for his effective and courageous reaction,” wrote Gerald Darmanin, French interior minister, on twitter.

An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralized. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 11, 2023

The French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, immediately went to the site of the attack, at the Gare du Nord, and congratulated the police for the prompt reaction. The bomber was taken away after being lightly injured. A security perimeter has been established around the area where the incident occurred but the railway station – always very crowded especially in the morning – continues to operate despite some trains being blocked and arriving or leaving late.