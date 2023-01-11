Home World Paris, stabs six people at the Gare du Nord: arrested
World

Paris, stabs six people at the Gare du Nord: arrested

by admin
Paris, stabs six people at the Gare du Nord: arrested

Six people were injured at the Gare du Nord in Paris by a man’s assault. The fact took place around 7. All the people involved – reports BfmTv – were lightly injured. The assailant was neutralized by the police who opened fire. He brings it back Tf1. The weapon used by the attacker – it is explained – would resemble an awl used to drill holes in the walls. “An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralized. Thanks to the police for his effective and courageous reaction,” wrote Gerald Darmanin, French interior minister, on twitter.

The French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, immediately went to the site of the attack, at the Gare du Nord, and congratulated the police for the prompt reaction. The bomber was taken away after being lightly injured. A security perimeter has been established around the area where the incident occurred but the railway station – always very crowded especially in the morning – continues to operate despite some trains being blocked and arriving or leaving late.

See also  Australia Sky News YouTube Channel Suspended for Controversial Epidemic Information-BBC News

You may also like

The first anniversary of the effective implementation of...

Moscow completes trials of Poseidon, the torpedo of...

Officials in many places in mainland China say...

Paris: attack on the Gare du Nord station,...

Siemens Home Appliances Upgrades a Variety of Embedded...

Insider trading in US House speaker election will...

Paris, five people stabbed at the Gare du...

Insider trading in U.S. House speaker election will...

Ukraine, breaking news. Wagner mercenaries claim Soledar conquest....

Brazil Police Arrest 527 People Involved in Shocking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy