The new ParkingMyCar website is online. The latter is a start-up active in the field of digital parking booking and payment in cities, stations, ports and airports. From today, through www.parkingmycar.it, it will be even easier to book and pay for the service through the platform which can count on a renewed graphic layout and an expansion of services, both in terms of parking segments and the possibility of parking different vehicles .

ParkingMyCar is constantly looking for solutions that can make the experience of users who need to plan their parking even easier.