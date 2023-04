news-txt”>

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 (1-0) in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League: Karim Benzema scored in the 21st minute of the first half. In the second half, Chelsea in 10 men for the expulsion of Chilwell from 14′, and in the 29′ comes the doubling of Real through Asensio. The second leg is scheduled for next Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.