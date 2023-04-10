Alen Smailagić and Željko Obradović before the match between Partizan and Igokea.

Source: MN Press

After the great victory over Monaco and securing a place in the quarter-finals of the Euroleague, Partizan will have to “switch” to the ABA league, where a match against Igokea is expected in the 25th round. The match will be played on Monday at 20:00 in the “Stark Arena”, and the good news for all parents is that they will be able to bring children up to 12 years of age to the game for free. All that is required is for their companions to pick up a “children’s” ticket at the ticket office in addition to a season or daily ticket.

“We are a little more rested after yesterday’s day off. We have to play aware that the ABA league is more important to us than the Euroleague and give our best. Especially the players who will play in position five, primarily me. We will see what happens tomorrow“, said Smailagić for Partizan’s official website.

The black and whites will not be able to count on Matijas Lessor, while the good news is that Balša Koprivica has recovered, but it is unlikely that he will play immediately in the match against Igokea after a long break: “We need to continue to be concentrated, with the energy and motivation needed for a game against a team that has been playing very well lately. We hope to have another good visit on our field. Once again, with great respect to Igoke, yes let’s try to play the best possible game”, Željko Obradović concluded.

Let us remind you that Partizan is in first place in the ABA league with a score of 21-2, while Red Star follows them with a score of 20-3. Apart from Igokea, Partizan will play against Zadar and Budućnost, while Zvezda will also face Split, Mornar and Cedevita Olimpija.