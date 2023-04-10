Measured against the leading American index S&P 500, the year 2022 corresponds to the worst stock market year since the financial crisis of 2008.

In the worst case, how far can the stock market fall in 2023?

This consideration can be interesting to a) always be prepared for even more turbulent times and b) to know when you really should be fully invested at the latest.

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)