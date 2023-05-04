Partizan Real Madrid minute’s silence for murder at school | Sports

An emotional night in Stark Arena. The match could not be more important, but few people cared about it before the start. Unfortunately, everyone knows why.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Basketball game Partizan – Real Madrid it began in a more than sickening atmosphere. There was complete, terrifying silence in the hall, which showed that something truly terrible had happened in Belgrade – the massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School, in which one student took nine lives in a bloody feast.

It is difficult for everyone, everyone is certainly not into basketball and it was difficult for everyone to come to the game, to watch, to play, to even think about it. Even on the faces of the basketball players before the pass, it was obvious that they could not be fully focused, while they stood with jerseys with the inscription OS Vladislav Ribnikar and black flora and waited for the referee to pass the ball.

Surely one of the most difficult, and probably the most difficult match for all actors. The match could hardly be more important, but regardless – who cares about basketball anyway? The gravediggers remained consistent with the announcement that won’t be cheering until halftime, no music could be heard from the public address system, a few applauses broke out – both from the stands and from the floor, while the fans threw flowers on the floor.

Before the game, Partizan fans displayed a message: “Staying away from tradition, religion and family always leaves tragic consequences. Rest in peace to the souls of all the victims of Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School!”